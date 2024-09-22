Notre Dame Football: Miami Coach Gives Truly Unique Perspective on Irish's Slow Start
Notre Dame football was hardly impressive early against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, falling behind 3-0 in the first half and not finding the scoreboard until over halfway through the second quarter.
Notre Dame wound up winning the game comfortably 28-3, but even Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman admitted that it "wasn't pretty" following the game.
So what was the reason for Notre Dame's slow start? Former Notre Dame assistant coach and current Miami head coach Chuck Martin discussed exactly that following the contest.
Martin was discussing missed chances by Miami early on when he got into Notre Dame's slow start.
"It should be a two-score advantage for us, they're kind of sleepwalking through it a bit." said Martin of the first half.
"It's hard if you're at Notre Dame and you're playing Miami (Ohio), it's just hard. Those kids didn't get recruited by Miami (Ohio). You can say whatever you want but it's not an easy job. They've watched us on tape, and we don't look like the teams they play."
Martin's perspective is certainly unique as he's spent a number of years on both a Notre Dame sideline as well as Miami's. He undoubtedly understands that getting hyped for the RedHawks is a tough ask of a team that is welcoming a top 20 Louisville team to South Bend next week.
More From Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame Beats Miami University: Instant Takeaways After Slow Irish Start
Mega-recruit quarterback watches Auburn lose in person again
Northern Illinois The Victim of Latest Massive Upset in College Football
Marcus Freeman reacts to fans booing starting quarterback Riley Leonard against Miami