Micah Jones Transfers To Illinois State

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Jones has announced his intention to transfer to Illinois State. Jones, a native of Gurnee, Ill., will be heading back to his home state for his final three seasons of eligibility.

Jones was part of the vaunted 2018 recruiting class that was especially strong at wide receiver. That class contained Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys III and Joe Wilkins Jr. The class had four four-star recruits at wide receiver, but the group has yet to fulfill its potential.

The 6-4, 219-pound Jones was one of those four-star recruits, and he was the first receiver in the class to commit to Notre Dame. He pledged to Notre Dame early, committing in February of 2017.

Jones ranked as the nation's No. 192 player in the country according to Rivals, and he was the second highest ranked player from the state of Illinois that season.

Jones is headed to a FCS program despite getting legitimate interest from Power 5 programs. He gives the Redbirds, a big, long, physical wide receiver with good long speed. Jones will give Illinois State a defender that can win one-on-ones, a red zone weapon and a player capable of working the middle of the field.

Jones will remain on campus through the spring semester, which will allow him to earn his degree from the University of Notre Dame.

