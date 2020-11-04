Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Edition - Offense

It's Clemson week, so we're going to break up the Midweek Musings a bit this week. We'll have one focusing on the offense, and one focusing on the defense.

Here are my thoughts on the Notre Dame offense vs. Clemson defense matchup.

MUST SEE MATCHUP - OFFENSE

Michael Mayer, Tommy Tremble vs. Nolan Turner, Lannden Zanders, Baylon Spector — Notre Dame’s two best pass game weapons are junior tight end Tommy Tremble and freshman tight end Michael Mayer. Mayer has become more of a focal point of the offense in recent games, but Tremble has not been used much in the pass game in the last four contests.

That must change against Clemson. Tremble and Mayer both hold advantages over Clemson safeties Nolan Turner and Lannden Zanders, and linebacker Baylon Spector. In a game where Notre Dame needs big plays, and needs to make plays in the pass game, the game plan must absolutely be built around the two tight ends.

This is a matchup that Notre Dame must utilize early and often, and it’s a matchup they must dominate.

BIGGEST CONCERN - OFFENSE

Can the pass game make enough plays? That’s my biggest question and concern in this contest. I believe Notre Dame can have success running the ball, but not if the pass game doesn’t make plays and force Clemson to play balanced.

This is a vulnerable Clemson secondary, but is Notre Dame good enough at wide receiver to exploit it? Will Tommy Rees build the pass game around the talented tight ends? How will the backs be utilized? Will Rees adjust his pass concepts to better suit what his players do well?

And finally, will quarterback Ian Book get into an early rhythm and play with the guts needed to make the plays with his arm that are needed to win this game? The Irish are capable of doing all of these things, but will they? We’ll see, and that will determine the game.

STATS THAT MATTER - OFFENSE

There are three keys for Notre Dame to play good enough football to beat Clemson. It needs to be effective running the football, it needs to be efficient throwing the football and it needs to hit some big plays.

I want to see Notre Dame rush for at least 4.5 yards per attempt. Anything beyond that will be a solid performance, and the higher they go the better it will be.

I want to see Book’s completion percentage north of 60%, and his yards per attempt needs to be north of 8.0 yards.

I want to see at least five plays of 20+ yards.

STEP UP TIME - OFFENSE

This one is simple, it’s Ian Book. Look, Book has won a lot of games, and Brian Kelly loves pointing to his record as a starter. The veteran Irish quarterback is 26-3 as a starter, which is an impressive record.

But you don’t come to Notre Dame to beat the teams you’re supposed to, or to beat unranked teams, and Navy, you come to win the big games.

Book’s record against opponents that finished the season ranked is 3-3, with wins over Syracuse, Northwestern and Navy. His only win over a Top 15 opponent was the 2018 victory over Syracuse, and the Irish quarterback is 0-2 against Top 10 opponents.

Book’s quarterback rating in those three losses is just 102.64.

Book must play the game of his life against the Tigers, and if he does he’ll find get the marquee victory his resume currently lacks.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Former teammates Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool (who combined for just 12 snaps in the 2017 contest against Georgia) both caught touchdown passes in their first game against each other in the NFL.

