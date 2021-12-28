Marcus Freeman Reveals Who Will Call Defensive Plays Against Oklahoma State

One of the biggest question about the bowl game matchup for Notre Dame and Oklahoma State was who would call plays now that Marcus Freeman is the head coach. Freeman finally answered that question upon his team's arrival in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl.

Freeman revealed that defensive line coach Mike Elston will be calling the defensive plays in the Fiesta Bowl. Freeman also explained the makeup of the rest of the defensive staff and who would be where during the game.

Elston will be on the sidelines with Freeman, who said that he’ll still have an active role in making the calls. Elston has been on the sidelines all season.

“Right now, the plan is for Elston to have a lead role in terms of who is making the majority of calls on game day,” Freeman said. “We are going to work hand-in-hand like we’ve done all year. I’m going to be right there with him.”

Freeman has to find a defensive coordinator to replace himself, and Elston is a candidate. Elston was the co-defensive coordinator at Central Michigan for a year. He also called plays for the Notre Dame defense in 2016 after Brian VanGorder was fired, although Elston wasn't named the coordinator.

Freeman had to shuffle his staff to deal with his elevation to head coach and to replace special teams coach Brian Polian, who left for LSU to coach special teams with Brian Kelly.

Nick Lezynski, who was an analyst who had worked with special teams, will come down from the booth to coach linebackers and special teams.

Safeties coach Chris O’Leary will stay in the booth, which is where he's been all season.

Freeman said the game plan was done collectively by the staff. He considered calling the plays decided that wouldn't be as effective since the rest of the defensive staff had spent more time preparing the game plan.

“I think it's best for the group because he's had more time, the defensive staff, not just him (Elston), but Mike Mickens and Chris O’Leary have had more time to just strictly prepare for Oklahoma State's offense,” Freeman explained. “I would be doing a disservice to our defense if I said, ‘Nope, we're doing exactly what I say, I'm the one that's going to call it, I'm the one that's going to do it.' I haven’t had as much time to prepare for Oklahoma State's offense as those guys have had.”

Freeman said this gives the team a better chance for success.

"These guys have spent more time preparing for Oklahoma State than I have in terms of our defense versus their offense, " he said. “Let’s let those guys, those individuals, and specifically Mike Elston, have the opportunity to call it.”

