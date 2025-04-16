Notre Dame Loses Second Player to Transfer Portal
Notre Dame long snapper Rino Monteforte has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Monteforte was Notre Dame's primary long snapper last season, appearing in all 16 games. However, rising sophomore Joe Vinci had gotten the majority of the reps in practice this spring, making it seem that Monteforte was going to be out of a job.
Monteforte will have two years of eligibility remaining after successfully snapping 100 times for Notre Dame last year. He shared a post on social media on Wednesday, announcing his entry into the portal.
Monteforte was on the field for some memorable moments during Notre Dame's run to the national championship game, but none bigger than snapping the ball for Mitch Jeter's game-winning field goal to beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl.
Monteforte originally began his time at Notre Dame as a walk-on out of Uniondale (N.Y.) Kellenberg Memorial. He joins safety Kennedy Urlacher as Notre Dame players to enter the transfer portal this spring.