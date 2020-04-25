2020 NFL Draft: Day Two Is Busy For Notre Dame Players

Notre Dame was shut out of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but day two of the draft was far more active.

The Fighting Irish had two players selected in round two and another very early in round three.

CHICAGO BEARS DRAFT COLE KMET - ROUND 2 - #43 OVERALL

The Bears did not have a first round pick, which made the former Notre Dame tight end their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kmet grew up a fan of the Chicago Bears and his family lives just under an hour outside of Chicago, so there is an emotional connection with this pick, and Kmet never hid the fact he'd love to play for the Bears.

Much has been made of the Bears already having nine tight ends up the roster, but 33-year old veteran Jimmy Graham is the only starting caliber player on the roster. With Kmet on board expect that depth chart to be diminished in quick order. Kmet gives the Bears a first-round talent at the position, and he’s just 21 years old.

Kmet has tremendous size (6-6, 262), and he can work the vertical seams just as effectively as he can work the short to intermediate parts of the field. His 4.70 speed at his size with his catch radium is a rare combination. In year one he can form a potent one-two punch with Graham and then take over as a top target as he matures his game.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS DRAFT CHASE CLAYPOOL - ROUND 2 - #49 OVERALL

The Steelers also did not have a first round pick, which made Claypool their first selection of the draft. Pittsburgh is adding a 6-4, 238-pound receiver that ran a 4.42 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Claypool had a breakout senior season, hauling in 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Claypool gives the Steelers a big-bodied wideout with the speed and ball skills to do damage down the field and on the perimeter. Pittsburgh can use him outside or in the slot, and his ability to work every part of the field is unique. He also adds an immediate weapon on special teams, as Claypool was a standout in kick/punt coverage for four years in South Bend.

For Claypool, this is an ideal situation because he’ll have a legit No. 1 wideout (JuJu Smith-Schuster) on the roster, which means there will be less pressure on him to be “the man” in year one. With other players on the roster like James Washington and Diontae Johnson, the Steelers can find areas where Claypool is already comfortable early on, and the more he grows his game the more impactful he’ll become.

DETROIT LIONS DRAFT JULIAN OKWARA - ROUND 3 - #67 OVERALL

Okwara went into the 2019 season as a potential first round pick, but a disappointing senior season and a November injury dropped him to the third round. The good news for Okwara is he is will be teamed with his brother Romeo, who is entering his third season with the Lions.

Detroit had just two players to register more than two sacks last season, and one of those defenders - linebacker Devon Kennard - signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason. Detroit spent fourth round picks on edge players in each of the last two drafts (Da’Shawn Hand and Austin Bryant), but that duo combined for zero sacks in 2019.

Okwara gives the Lions one of the highest upside edge rushers in the draft. If the Lions can figure out a way to get Okwara back on track, and get him back to being the player he was in 2018, this will turn out to be a steal. Detroit is likely banking on his older brother being a positive influence on the younger Okwara, and if that pans out Okwara will turn into an impact edge rusher.

Rounds four through seven will take place later today, with coverage beginning at 12:00 PM (eastern). Troy Pride Jr., Khalid Kareem, Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott are among several former Irish players that will hope to have their name called today.

