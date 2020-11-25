Notre Dame Ranks No. 2 In First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ranked second in the first installment of the 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff committee rankings, which was released this evening.

This is the fourth time Notre Dame has been ranked in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings (2015, 2017, 2018). Number two is the highest Notre Dame has ever been in the CFP ranking.

Notre Dame being No. 2 in the first rankings release is interesting when you consider that the last four national champions all ranked second in the initial CFP release. LSU (2019), Clemson (2018), Alabama (2017) and Clemson (2016) all checked in second in the first ranking. In 2015, eventual national champion Alabama ranked fourth in the first poll and in 2014 the Ohio State Buckeyes ranked 16th in the first ranking.

Notre Dame ranked as high as No. 4 in the 2015 ranking and climbed up to No. 3 in both 2017 and 2018.

The Irish play North Carolina (6-2) on Friday, and the Tar Heels

Here is the entire ranking.

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (5-1)

24. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2)

23. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2)

22. Auburn Tigers (5-2)

21. Marshall Thundering Herd (7-0)

20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-0)

19. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2)

18. USC Trojans (3-0)

17. Texas Longhorns (5-2)

16. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)

15. Oregon Ducks (3-0)

14. BYU Cougars (9-0)

13. Iowa State Cyclones (6-2)

12. Indiana Hoosiers (4-1)

11. Oklahoma Sooners (6-2)

10. Miami Hurricanes (7-1)

9. Georgia Bulldogs (5-2)

8. Northwestern Wildcats (5-0)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

6. Florida Gators (6-1)

5. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (7-1)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-0)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0)

