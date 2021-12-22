Notre Dame Notebook: Logan Diggs Is HappyNew Pace At Practice, Michael Mayer

Notre Dame players discussed a number of topics ahead of the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State.

PRACTICE VIBES ARE CHANGING

Notre Dame's practice look a lot different heading into the bowl matchup against the Cowboys. It’s a lot more good-on-good for practice under new coach Marcus Freeman.

What does that mean? The practices are centered more on live competitions, like a defensive back versus a receiver in a live play, or an offensive lineman going against a defensive lineman in a one-on-one battle

The players like the new pace, which is quicker than what it was when Brian Kelly was coaching.

Defensive back Cam Hart said practices are fun.

“I don't think it's harder,” Hart said of Freeman's practices. "If anything, it’s easier because there isn't a lot of sitting around. It’s efficient and we get right to it. Making practice fun and more competitive makes it easier.”

IRISH LOOKING TO END BOWL GAME BLUES

Notre Dame finished 4-6 under former coach Brian Kelly in bowl games. Notre Dame never won a New Year's Six bowl game under Kelly. Its best bowl game victory was in 2017 when the Irish beat LSU in the Citrus Bowl. Of course, Kelly is now the head coach for the Tigers.

Notre Dame has lost seven straight New Year's Six games, which includes two three straight games in the College Football Playoff that were the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl. The Irish also lost the BCS championship game following the 2012 season.

The game against Oklahoma State on Jan.1 in the Fiesta Bowl is a chance to get a New Year’s Six victory and start the Marcus Freeman era off with a big win against a top 10 opponent.

That was another area where Kelly struggled. They were 4-11 in his 12 seasons.

Notre Dame players are well aware of the recent history of postseason struggles.

“It’s one of those things,” senior tight end George Takacs said. “It is what it is. Again, we aren’t the same team that we were even last year, let alone like 10 years ago. For us, it’s not something we’re thinking about at all.”

Takacs said the players “at the end of the day just want to focus on getting strong and getting a win for our team. It would definitely be nice to start Marcus (Freeman) off like that.”

DIGGS IS HAPPY AT NOTRE DAME

Freshman running back Logan Diggs is from Marrero, Louisiana and he had an offer from LSU. Diggs certainly knows the LSU landscape.

Needless to say, Diggs was stunned when Kelly left to take the LSU job.

“It was crazy, it was shocking,” Diggs said. “We all were shocked but coaching changes happen. I wasn’t expecting it but it happened. You just have to move forward.”

There have been rumblings for some time about Diggs possibly looking transfer away from Notre Dame, but the talented newcomer is locked in with the Irish.

“I’m happy where I’m at now and the door is open for me and I feel like I can have a lot of success here," Diggs said. "I love the people here. Everyone here is great people and I feel like I’m one of them.”

THE MICHAEL MAYER EXPERIENCE

Sophomore safety Xavier Watts has had to guard tight end Michael Mayer once in practice. He wants people to know that he did well against Mayer.

“I see why people have trouble guarding him in real games,” Watts said. “He's pretty fast and he has a big body. It was good, I had good coverage on him.”

