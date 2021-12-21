Notre Dame Notebook: Tommy Rees Talks Oklahoma State Pass Rush, QBs, Braden Lenzy

News and notes from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' comments following the team's latest Fiesta Bowl practice.

OKLAHOMA STATE PASS RUSH MUST BE HANDLED

Oklahoma State has 55 sacks. That’s the most in the country, and it's the kind of pass rush that can wreck an offense.

It’s not a fact lost on Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

"“We have to protect the quarterback,” he said. “This is a week where we have to protect the quarterback. If we do that, we feel like we’ll have some opportunities. Protecting the quarterback and carving out a running game are two things we have to do.”

The Fighting Irish (11-1) turned their season around starting with the USC game when they went to an up-tempo offense to help quarterback Jack Coan. Coan was sacked 22 times in the first six games, and just eight times in the last six.

The improved numbers came because of better offensive line play, weaker defensive opponents, and a quicker-paced offense. Notre Dame gets tested against one of the best defenses in the country on Jan. 1 when it plays Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

OSU will likely be ready for the up-tempo offense, which was predicated on a lot of vertical passes to receivers and short throws to tight end Michael Mayer.

According to Rees, the plan isn’t necessarily to go up-tempo all the time.

“Over the last seven weeks or so, that was something (up-tempo) that became more prevalent,” Rees said. “I think toward the back end of the year we got to some of the stuff down the field as we felt like we were shoring up upfront. It’s a balancing situation that’s more predicated on tendencies and trying to make sure we feel like we can get the ball out quick and stay ahead of the chains.”

That means the offensive line will have to do better than it did in the first half of the season to protect Coan. Protecting the quarterback is complicated with the loss of Kyren Williams. Williams was one of the best running back, pass-protection blockers in the country.

DREW PYNE IS ALWAYS READY

Sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne is listed as the No. 2 quarterback but he’s received fewer reps than freshman Tyler Buchner, who is listed as the No. 3 quarterback.

Pyne has taken Buchner's emergence in stride.

“That’s who Drew is,” Rees explained. “He’s prepped like he has to play and he has not wavered in that one bit.”

Rees said the two sides have been open about where everyone stands.

“We have a very transparent room,” Rees said. “There are some conversations. It’s the back half of the year. He knows what is expected of him. He knows what his preparation has to be. Those conversations were few early and now we’ve moved on. He’s a good kid to have in a program. There is not a bad bone in his body.”

LENZY WANTS TO FINISH STRONG

It’s possible that wide receiver Braden Lenzy, a senior, has one game left. Although he is a four-year player he has a season of eligibility remaining.

Lenzy played his first injury-free year at Notre Dame, and he hauled in 25 passes for 290 yards and three scores. Lenzy also added 69 rushing yards on four carries.

Rees said that Lenzy is playing his best football.

“His consistency level is the highest it’s been,” Rees said. “His commitment to preparing is as high as it’s ever been. His selflessness and how he’s acted with the team have been awesome. It’s what you’d expect a senior to grow into.”

