Could Notre Dame Step in to Fill Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin’s 2025 Scheduling Void?
The Lane Kiffin comeback story is one you don't need to be a fan of Ole Miss to appreciate.
Kiffin held head coaching jobs with the Raiders, University of Tennessee, and USC before shortcomings with the Trojans led to his firing.
The former Fresno State quarterback worked his way back up the ladder both on and away from the football field in an inspiring fashion. He has been at Ole Miss since 2020 and turned the Rebels into one of the best football teams in the country.
That rise comes with a cost however, as finding Power Four opponents isn't easy. Ole Miss found out just days before destroying Wake Forest last week that the Demon Deacons were backing out of going to Oxford, Mississippi next year, leaving a sudden hole in the 2025 Ole Miss football schedule.
With that news, my first thought to Notre Dame's 2025 schedule.
Could Notre Dame Step In and Schedule Ole Miss?
Ole Miss now sits with an opening on its schedule, as does Notre Dame, who also has 11 of 12 opponents for the 2025 season announced.
So could the two make a game in 2025 work?
The idea is great but the like off dates for the two programs is the problem.
Notre Dame doesn't have a game officially scheduled for Aug. 30 or Sept. 6 yet, but Ole Miss does. Ole Miss has the sudden Sept. 13 opening, but that day Texas A&M makes only its second-ever trip to Notre Dame Stadium, so that won't be switched out.
Later in the year might be possible as off weeks haven't been announced yet, but would Ole Miss want to schedule Notre Dame right in the middle of the SEC regular season?
I could be wrong but I'm guessing a conference slate that features games against LSU, Georgia, and at Oklahoma probably isn't looking to add another possible top 10 team to the mix. Considering the Ole Miss AD recently played a part in canceling a series with USC, I'm guessing Notre Dame won't soon be added to their mix.
Notre Dame vs. Ole Miss Football History
Notre Dame and Ole Miss have met just twice ever in football with the home team winning each matchup.
Ole Miss beat eventual national champion Notre Dame in Oxford back in 1977, while the Irish won the only trip Ole Miss has ever taken to South Bend in 1985, 37-14.
As much as I'd like to have a reason to spend a weekend on the Ole Miss campus, the only chance I have with Notre Dame likely being any part of it would have to come in a College Football Playoff meeting.
