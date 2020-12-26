Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: Alabama Defense

There are a number of top players on the Alabama defense that Notre Dame must and the Irish offense must know

Alabama has built its reputation this season with its offense, but in the final six games of the regular season the Crimson Tide defense was just as dominant.

The unit gave up 46 points in the SEC title game to Florida, but that was the anomaly for a unit that allowed just 8.8 points and 261.3 yards per game in the final six games of the regular season.

When a defense is that good there are more than three players that an offense must worry about, but there are three that pose the biggest concerns for the Notre Dame offense.

#2 PATRICK SURTAIN II, CORNERBACK

2020 Stats: 32 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 10 break ups

Surtain is arguably the nation's best cornerback, possessing the ideal combination of great size (6-2, 202), top-notch athleticism and a high football IQ. He's one of the very few cornerbacks in the country capable of being a lock down cover player

According to Pro Football Focus, Surtain allowed just 18 completions all season, for just 250 yards. That's an average of just 1.6 catches and 22.7 yards per game. Opponents averaged just 5.8 yards per target against Surtain and completed just 41.9% of their pass attempts.

Notre Dame's pass game is built around using big wideouts to push the ball downfield, but Surtain's size and coverage skills are good enough to present the toughest matchup the Irish wideouts have faced all season.

#31 WILL ANDERSON JR., OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

2020 Stats: 43 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7.0 sacks

Alabama doesn't have a great pass rush, although it did get better in the second half of the season. After registering just 11 sacks in the first seven games, the Crimson Tide defense racked up 21 sacks in the final four games.

Anderson's emergence was a huge part of that success, as the freshman edger rusher tacked up seven sacks of his own in the final four games. He led the Alabama defense in hurries, sacks and hits on the quarterback.

Anderson has an impressive first step, and what he lacks in size and strength as a true freshman he makes up for with explosiveness and an strong feel for winning on the edge.

#58 CHRISTIAN BARMORE, DEFENSIVE END

2020 Stats: 27 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Notre Dame struggled up the middle against Clemson, and that makes Barmore a challenging matchup. He'll attack from different areas, but it is his ability to line up over guards and his inside moves that could present the biggest challenge.

The 6-5, 310-pound lineman finished the season with six sacks, and four of them came in the final four games. The inside-out combination of Anderson and Barmore is a matchup that Notre Dame must be prepared for.

