The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is now in the rear view mirror. It was a bit of a mixed bag for the nine former Notre Dame players in attendance. Some were outstanding, some had quality performances and there were some disappointments in the group.

Up next will be the April 1 Pro Day on the campus at Notre Dame. That gives injured players a month to heal in hopes of working out and the players who disappointed or didn’t meet the standard they set for themselves will get a chance to improve on their numbers and drill production.

As we review the combine for former Notre Dame players let’s first take a look at the three players who dominated and most improved their stock. (Players in each group are listed alphabetically)

CHASE CLAYPOOL, Wide Receiver — Claypool had an interesting combine experience. When he showed up at 6-4 1/4 and 238 pounds the rumblings about a move to tight end reached a fever pitch. Claypool handled that discussion brilliantly, setting himself up for success in the workouts no matter what he did.

When they got to the workout portion Claypool was outstanding. It’s a tremendous year at wide receiver, and the combine showed that, but Claypool was still able to stand out as one of the top on-field performers. Whether he’s viewed as a wide receiver or tight end, there can be no question that Claypool raised his stock and silenced a great deal of doubters regarding his athleticism.

Claypool ran an official 4.42 in the 40-yard dash, which is amazing for someone that weighs 238 pounds. According to the NFL Network, in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine there are two wide receivers to weigh over 230 pounds and run below a 4.45 … Claypool and Calvin Johnson.

Claypool also leaped 40.5” in the vertical jump, which was the fourth best among all the wide receivers in attendance. He also leaped 126” in the broad jump. Claypool didn’t perform any of the agility tests, but he did participate in on-field drills. During that portion of the combine Claypool again stood out, catching the ball clean and showing off his athletic talents.

His workout has drawn comparisons to that of former teammate Miles Boykin, who saw his draft stock rise after a brilliant 2019 combine. But the difference between Boykin and Claypool is that Claypool has a far more extensive - and impressive - on-field resume.

Boykin finished his career with 77 catches for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns. Claypool had 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns ... in 2019. His career numbers were far more impressive, with Claypool racking up 150 passes for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.



ALOHI GILMAN, Safety — Gilman’s combine didn’t seem to get off to a great start. He measured in relatively short and his reported 40-yard dash times were subpar. Gilman was choppy in the first rep he took in the on-field portion of the combine. That was the end of Gilman not standing out, and by the end of the combine he was a standout at safety.

Gilman’s 40-time was eventually changed to a 4.60, which is a solid number. I talked to a source who said NFL teams had Gilman in the low to mid 4.5s, which backs up what I stated throughout the day on Sunday, that the 40 times for defensive backs seemed way off. Keep that in mind when I talk about the 40 times for both Jalen Elliott and Troy Pride Jr. as well.

Gilman’s agility numbers were excellent. His 4.08 in the pro shuttle (20-yard shuttle) were the second best among all the safeties and was the fourth best among every player that participated in the event at the combine. His 6.81 in the 3-cone drill was also the fourth best among all the combine participants, regardless of position.

His athletic number compared quite favorable to former Irish star Harrison Smith.

Gilman's Combine Numbers

40-Yard Dash: 4.60

Vertical Jump: 32.0"

Broad Jump: 119.0"

3-Cone Drill: 6.81

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.08

Bench Press: 17

Smith's Combine Numbers

40-Yard Dash: 4.57

Vertical Jump: 34.0"

Broad Jump: 122.0"

3-Cone Drill: 6.63

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.12

Bench Press: 19

The one difference, of course, is size.

Gilman overcame his first bad rep and settled into excellent form, showing clean mechanics and easy change of direction skills.

COLE KMET, Tight End — Like Claypool, there were questions about Kmet’s explosiveness coming into the combine, and like his former teammate he silenced those doubts and answered those questions. By the end of the combine it was evident to me that Kmet had solidified his status as the top tight end in the draft.

Kmet measured in as the biggest tight end, checking in at 6-5 3/4 and 262 pounds with a 79” wingspan. That size isn’t overly surprising for those who study Kmet, but it solidified that he has truly elite size for a traditional tight end. It wasn’t his size that cemented his TE1 status, it was what he did at that size.

The former Irish tight end surprised some when he posted a 4.70 in the 40-yard dash, and I’ve talked to different sources who said NFL teams had Kmet faster than that and had him as low as a 4.67. For context, consider that tight end TJ Hockenson - the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft - ran a 4.71 at 251 pounds.

Former Irish great Tyler Eifert ran a 4.68, and former Irish standout Kyle Rudolph ran a 4.78. Future hall of fame tight end Rob Gronkowski ran a 4.68, and none of those three could match Kmet’s vertical jump or broad jump numbers.

Kmet thrived in on field drills as well.