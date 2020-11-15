Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Boston College

Notre Dame earned an impressive 45-31 road victory over Boston College. There were a number of standouts, especially on offense, but there were three players that stood out above the rest.

OFFENSE - Ian Book, Quarterback

Stats: 20-27, 74.1%, 283 yards, 3 TD / 85 rush yards, 1 TD

Runners Up: WR Avery Davis, WR Ben Skowronek

Book's performance against Clemson last week will likely get more attention, which is understandable when you consider the moment and the quality of the opponent. There weren't the big flashy downfield plays in this game, but if you look at this game on a snap-by-snap basis, a case could be made that Book's performance against Boston College was the best of his career.

The veteran quarterback was decisive, he was aggressive when he needed to be and he settled the team down after some early miscues. Book's pocket presence was impressive, and this might have been his best out of the pocket game performance in his 30 starts.

Book did a tremendous job of avoiding sacks, stepping into the pocket and running when he needed to, keeping his eyes down field when the moment called for it and making accurate throws on the run. It was a truly outstanding all-around performance.

DEFENSE - Shaun Crawford, Safety

Stats: 9 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack,

Runners Up: LB Drew White, CB Nick McCloud, DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

There weren't as many true standouts on defense this week, at least not compared to the first six games of the season. There were some quality performances, but Crawford's stood above the rest. His one big mistake was getting played by BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec on a deep ball, which opened up a backside post route for a huge gain.

Outside of that I felt Crawford played a relatively clean game. The reason he got the top player honor was he made some important plays in the game. Beyond his sack, Crawford had a big early tackle for loss on a toss play that forced a 3rd-and-11, which led to Boston College settling for a field goal.

Later in the second quarter, Crawford made a quality open-field tackle of Jurkovec on a play that might have gone for a touchdown if Crawford doesn't make that stop. Boston College was again held to a field goal, and those two stops proved impactful on the scoreboard.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Bo Bauer, Linebacker

It wasn't an overly impressive night for the Irish special teams, but Bauer had a clutch moment late in the game. After BC scored to make it 45-31 the only hope for a comeback was getting an onside kick. The Eagles actually recovered the kick, but Bauer made a head's up fair catch call as soon as the ball was kicked, which helped result in a penalty that gave Notre Dame the ball.

