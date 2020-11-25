Notre Dame Players Talk North Carolina Matchup

The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish head south this weekend to take on the 25th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.

Notre Dame's vaunted defense faces arguably its toughest matchup of the season, as the Tar Heels come into this game averaging 48 points and 607.2 yards per game in its last six contests.

The Notre Dame players are well aware of what they are up against this weekend.

Sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford talks about the balance of the UNC offense and the difficulty of defending quarterback Sam Howell, who is averaging over 370 passing yards per contest in his last five games.

Crawford talks about the challenge the UNC offense puts on the Notre Dame safeties.

Defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa talks about the need to dominate in the trenches against North Carolina.

Tagovailoa-Amosa talks about Howell.

Ben Skowronek and the Notre Dame offense will need a big game.

