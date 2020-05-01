PODCAST: Breaking Down The Draft Prospects For QB Ian Book

Notre Dame doesn't have many offensive skill players projected to be part of the 2021 NFL Draft, but one is a big name, quarterback Ian Book. There is also an outside chance a couple of young skill players could become top targets with breakout season.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Book, tight end Tommy Tremble and wide receiver Kevin Austin.

Unlike many outside analysts, DeDario and Driskell believe Book has the athleticism, experience and arm strength to play in the NFL. If he wants to be drafted, and drafted in the early to middle parts of the draft, Book will need to improve his game. That is especially true in big games, which is an area that Book must also continue to improve.

Tight end Tommy Tremble is a rising junior with 16 career catches for 183 career receiving yards, which is more than Cole Kmet had going into the 2019 season. Tremble and Kmet are different players, but a breakout from Tremble could get him on the radar for NFL teams.

The same is true of rising junior wide receiver Kevin Austin. Austin has just five career catches, but he's incredibly talented, and a focused season could result in a similar breakout to what we saw from Miles Boykin in 2018.

