IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Draft Prospects For QB Ian Book

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame doesn't have many offensive skill players projected to be part of the 2021 NFL Draft, but one is a big name, quarterback Ian Book. There is also an outside chance a couple of young skill players could become top targets with breakout season.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Book, tight end Tommy Tremble and wide receiver Kevin Austin.

Unlike many outside analysts, DeDario and Driskell believe Book has the athleticism, experience and arm strength to play in the NFL. If he wants to be drafted, and drafted in the early to middle parts of the draft, Book will need to improve his game. That is especially true in big games, which is an area that Book must also continue to improve.

Tight end Tommy Tremble is a rising junior with 16 career catches for 183 career receiving yards, which is more than Cole Kmet had going into the 2019 season. Tremble and Kmet are different players, but a breakout from Tremble could get him on the radar for NFL teams.

The same is true of rising junior wide receiver Kevin Austin. Austin has just five career catches, but he's incredibly talented, and a focused season could result in a similar breakout to what we saw from Miles Boykin in 2018.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Must Embrace Players Being Compensated For Likeness

If Notre Dame embraces players being compensated for their likeness it could help even the playing field.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

2021 NFL Draft: Breaking Down QB Ian Book

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will need to continue enhancing his game to move up NFL Draft boards.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Four-Star Florida Cornerback Sets Notre Dame Visit

Four-star cornerback Philip Riley set up a visit to Notre Dame after talking with head coach Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

by

Brian Smith

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 2

The latest updates and analysis of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft

Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest NFL Draft analysis

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 3

There are plenty of Notre Dame players left on the board as the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft commences

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

NFL Draft Recap: A Look At What Notre Dame's 2020 Opponents Lost

Notre Dame isn't the only team that lost key players to the draft. Their 2020 opponents also lost a lot of talent.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Basketball Coaches Receive High Praise

Head coach Mike Brey and top assistant Rod Balanis both earned high praise for their work at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Hoops Signee Named First Team All-State

Notre Dame 2020 hoops signee Elijah Taylor was named a Pennsylvania first-team All-State player

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: The Notre Dame Offensive Line Should Be Loaded With 2021 Draft Picks

Notre Dame should have one of the top lines in the country in 2020, which means the 2021 NFL Draft could be filled with top Irish blockers

Bryan Driskell