Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2021 Front Seven Commits

Notre Dame has five talented front seven players committed in the 2021 class, although one is likely not going to end up in the class. In our latest podcast, Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell is joined by SI All-American recruiting analyst Edwin Weathersby II to break down Notre Dame's front seven commits.

The show begins with Driskell and Weathersby discussing Notre Dame's top defensive commit, interior defender Gabriel Rubio. The 6-6, 305-pound big man is ranked by SI All-American as the No. 66 overall player in the country, which is higher than where any other service ranks the Missouri standout. Weathersby discusses why he and the rest of the SI All-American team is so high on Rubio.

The focus then shifts to Notre Dame's defensive end commits, Rhode Island edge player Jason Onye and California athlete Will Schweitzer. Onye and Schweitzer are quite different from Rubio. They have high ceilings, but both will need more work. Weathersby explains what he likes about both edge players, and also where their game needs to continue to be developed.

Finally, we dive into a discussion of Tennessee linebacker Prince Kollie. A talented offensive player as well, Kollie is being recruited to play rover for the Irish, but Kollie is a versatile defender that do a lot of different things for the Irish.

