PODCAST: Is Notre Dame A Lock For The College Football Playoff

The Irish Breakdown staff debates whether or not Notre Dame is a lock for the College Football Playoff, even with a loss

Notre Dame will square off against Clemson in the ACC Championship, and the winner punches its ticket for the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish are in control on their own destiny, and a win means the Irish are no worse than the two-seed in the playoff.

But what happens if Clemson wins the rematch. The question at that point is would Notre Dame still be a lock if the Fighting Irish drop the ACC title game to the Tigers. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell debate that very topic.

To begin, the staff informs listeners of the big changes that have come with the podcast. That news is that Irish Breakdown Podcast has signed a partnership with Blue Wire Pods. We explain in the intro to the show what this means for all of you. We then dive into the debate about the playoff, and what would need to happen to make the Irish sweat about their playoff standing.

