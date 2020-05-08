IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Expectations For The Notre Dame Offense In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The college football season is getting closer and closer, and that means it is time to start diving into analysis of the 2020 Notre Dame football team.

We already broke down the Notre Dame offense, so it's time to take a look at the Fighting Irish defense. The defense should once again be a strength of the team, as it has been the last three seasons. Just how good the group will be should play a major role in how good the team will be this season.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell set the bar for the 2020 defense and then discuss what must happen for that unit to play championship caliber football this season.

To begin they establish what it means for the unit to play championship football. The IB staff goes over the factors that make up playing elite defense and areas where the Irish must improve to make that happen this season.

Following that discussion, the staff give their three bold predictions for the Notre Dame defense. The predictions include breakout players, potential high NFL Draft draft picks and whether or not the returning safeties can surpass the production of the veterans that departed after the 2019 season.

