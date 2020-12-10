PODCAST: Is Ian Book A Heisman Trophy Contender

The Irish Breakdown staff debates whether or not Notre Dame QB Ian Book is a legit Heisman Trophy contender

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has had an excellent final month of the regular season, and his play has helped vault the Irish into the ACC Championship.

The school is making a late push for Book to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, but does he belong in that conversation? Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell have that debate.

Both give their view on whether he is or isn't a candidate, who are the top candidates and whether or not there is anything that Book can do moving forward to climb up the Heisman ballots.

This follows up a previous article that I wrote about Book and his Heisman Trophy candidacy. In it I show how his stats compare to other top quarterbacks, and how he has fared in big games compared to other top quarterbacks. You can read that full article HERE.

