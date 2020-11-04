Irish Crossover - Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0) take on the top-ranked Clemson Tigers (7-0) this weekend in what will be the biggest game inside Notre Dame Stadium since the 2015 Notre Dame vs. USC matchup.

What better time to introduce the first Irish Crossover Podcast. In episode one, Irish Illustrated senior editor Tim Prister and Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell sit down to break down this epic matchup.

We dove into a wide range of topics about this matchup, beginning with what's at stake in this game. The conversation included us talking about Brian Kelly's comments during his Monday press conference and in-depth analysis of the matchups between the Irish offense and the Clemson defense, and the Tiger offense against the Notre Dame defense.

We discuss the Clemson roster, the weapons it will throw at the Irish, how this matchup is similar - and different - the 2018 matchup, how the Irish stack up this season and what Notre Dame must do from a player and coaching level to come away with the upset win.

