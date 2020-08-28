SI.com
Irish Breakdown Mailbag: Talking Notre Dame's 2020 Season, Irish Recruiting and Twitter Spats

Bryan Driskell

Instead of drilling down on one Notre Dame topic this week I decided to make it a mailbag. As always, Irish Breakdown subscribers came with a number of excellent questions.

We talked about Notre Dame's upcoming 2020 season, Fighting Irish recruiting, break out players, the Irish coaches and the recent Twitter spat between some in Notre Dame's football program and some Notre Dame fans.

The show begins with me sharing with all of you how much growth we've seen at Irish Breakdown in recent weeks. The last month has been really good, and we are in the midst of our best ever week in regards to site interaction.

Following that I get into a discussion about the recent Twitter spat, so if you're not interested in that particular topic then you can move forward to the 13:40 mark in the podcast. That is when the football and recruiting part of the podcast gets rolling. The questions there were excellent, and there was plenty of talk about the running back position and the NCAA's recent decision on eligibility.

