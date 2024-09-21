Notre Dame Football: Poor Attention to Detail in Win Over Miami University
Notre Dame 28, Miami University 3
After an extreme lack of focus and attention to detail resulted in a loss to a MAC school just two weeks ago, Notre Dame did a lot of the same things again Saturday against Miami University.
Fumbles, muffed punts, missed assignments, you name it. Notre Dame came away with the win in the end, but there were hardly any style points. The first half specifically was rough for the Irish, going into the break up just 14-3.
Notre Dame had a chance to get the ball back with about a minute remaining in the first half but a costly unsportsmanlike penalty from sophomore safety Adon Shuler gave Miami a fresh set of downs.
Marcus Freeman was visibly livid on the sidelines with Shuler, making him well aware that his penalty, tossing the ball back to the Miami sideline after an incomplete pass, cost Notre Dame a possession and potentially points at the end of the half.
Miami didn't end up doing much of anything with the 'extra' drive it was given, but taking points off the board on a penalty like that will always have a coach losing his mind.
On the very next drive, to kick off the second half, Irish quarterback Riley Leonard broke off a 43-yard run and proceeded to fumble. Giving the opposition extra possessions is never a good thing and is always a recipe to be upset at home.
On the very next drive, Jeremiyah Love was racing into the endzone and had the ball punched out just before he crossed the goal line.
This would have cost Notre Dame another turn and seven points had Notre Dame right tackle Aamil Wagner not been chasing Love into the endzone and dove on the ball to 'score' his first and likely last Notre Dame touchdown.
The lack of attention to details, against a far inferior opponent, is going to burn Notre Dame again and quickly if it is not fixed. Marcus Freeman teams tend to play to their competition and make plenty of mistakes along the way to make an inferior opponent feel like it is in the game, when it shouldn't be.
A rough game against Louisville next week is not out of the question if Notre Dame doesn't fix the turnover issues and mental lapses that continue to happen far too regularly.