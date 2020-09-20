Notre Dame Post-Game: Irish Players Talk USF Victory

The Notre Dame football team earned a 52-0 victory over the South Florida Bulls to improve to 2-0 on the season. Following the victory, four Notre Dame players talked about the performance.

IAN BOOK, QUARTERBACK

The Irish captain talked about the offense's fast start, backup quarterback Drew Pyne getting action, hitting the "layups" in this game, what he likes about the multiple tight end sets and the offensive game plan.

Book completed 12-19 passes for 144 yards in the victory. He also added three rushing touchdowns.

TOMMY TREMBLE, TIGHT END

Tremble talked about working in at fullback, the explosive potential of two tight end sets, being physical, run blocking and lessons the team learned from today's win.

Tremble hauled in three passes for 61 yards in the win.

JACK KISER, LINEBACKER

Kiser talked about being ready when his number was called, when he found out he would start, what it means to play at Notre Dame, why the transition was so smooth, how his game has improved and getting the game ball.

Kiser had a team-high 8 tackles and added two tackles for loss.

HOUSTON GRIFFITH, SAFETY

Griffith talks about the defense responding to adversity, what his performance means to him, the challenges of playing safety, what Kelly's halftime speech about getting the shut out meant to the defense, what it means to win 20 straight home games and building on his play moving forward.

Griffith was second on the defense with five tackles.

NOTE: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter