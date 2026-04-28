The Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game isn't really that much of a game anymore. This gathering would be much more aptly described as a public practice, one of which the fan base and media contingent are happy to be a part of. But with this modern format, it's become harder than ever to decipher what matters and what doesn't as football now leaves the public view for a few months.

Notre Dame's offense is still finding itself, which is fine

The 2026 Notre Dame offense features many new faces in new places that will play key roles this year. I think offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock really likes the talent he has in this group, but he's still trying to determine who will be in each role and how to maximize the output from this unit.



Despite a precision dart to Mylan Graham, CJ Carr wasn't overly impressive or sharp in this scrimmage, but I wouldn't let it eat at you all summer. Carr will be just fine. Speaking of quarterbacks, both Blake Hebert and Noah Grubbs made some flash plays and missed some opportunities as well. The battle for the backup role will run into August.

Regarding the skill positions, Jonaz Walton continues to flash in the run game behind Aneyus Williams, who seems to be playing with something to prove. Mylan Graham and Jordan Faison are a terrific one-two punch, and young players like Devin Fitzgerald and Elijah Burress show great promise for the future.



The Irish offense is far from a finished product, but the foundation has been laid for what should be an electric group once everything and everyone slots into place.

Felt great to be back for the Blue-Gold Game presented by @meijer!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/1AEaxRZRwV — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 26, 2026

The Notre Dame defense is looking for the final touches on what should be a lockdown group

While the Notre Dame offense is trying to find its proper footing after adding so many new pieces, the Irish defense is operating on a different wavelength. The mission for Chris Ash is to figure out how to maximize every bit of the elite potential of his unit. This group is full of talent and depth, now it's just about who to deploy and when.



Young Rodney Dunham seems well on his way to earning a spot in the first team rotations, and Michigan transfer Jayden Sanders held his own, filling in for Leonard Moore on the day. Overall, the Notre Dame defense is in a terrific spot. The question isn't will this unit be great, it's how great can this unit be? After some fine-tuning of role rotations in August, this unit will be ready to dominate.