Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For A Heavy Dose Of Travis Etienne

Clemson entered the 2020 season with the nation's best backfield, and the reality is there wasn't even a close second. The Tigers are now down half of that backfield combination, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence out with COVID-19.

The remaining member of that duo, however, is a brilliant player that will be a key to who wins the game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame. For the Irish, keeping running back Travis Etienne from taking the game over is key, and Clemson will look to build its offense around him.

Notre Dame's players are well aware of Etienne's talent, and the impact he brings to the game. Fighting Irish All-American candidate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah talked about what makes Etienne so dangerous as a player.

Here is more of Owusu-Koramoah talking about Etienne, and why this game is so important for Notre Dame.

Etienne has rushed for 606 yards and seven games, and is averaging "just" 5.9 yards per carry. Both numbers are down from his past levels of production, which isn't a surprise considering the Tigers are replacing four starters from its 2019 offensive line.

But Etienne is still just as important and impactful in the defense. Defenses must still focus on his ability to run the football, but Etienne has been a much bigger receiving threat this season.

After catching 54 passes for 567 yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons combined, Etienne has already hauled 29 passes for 434 yards and a pair of scores this season. Twice he has gone for over 100 yards receiving in a game, including this past weekend's come-from-behind victory over Boston College.

Stopping Etienne in 2020 has become much harder, no matter who is playing quarterback.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter