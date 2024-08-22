Notre Dame Football Superlatives 2024: Most Important Offensive Player (Not Named Riley Leonard)
Notre Dame's offense was historic in 2023 despite being inconcistent. Sure, it mopped up on the likes of Navy, Tennessee State, Central Michigan, and the like, but against teams like Ohio State, Duke, Louisville and Clemson it struggled.
How does it take a step in 2024 so it performs at a high level against the likes of Texas A&M, Louisville, and Florida State, likely the three best defenses it'll face?
Obviously new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is more trusted than Gerad Parker ever was in the position and quarterback Riley Leonard should be an upgrade over Sam Hartman.
Beyond those two who is the most important player for Notre Dame to reach its potential as an offense in 2024? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated crew weighs in.
Nick Shepkowski - @nickshepkowski
This could go a few ways for me, all of which play the same position group, but I’ll go with who I think has more potential specifically in 2024. I’m talking about the offensive line and my pick is center Ashton Craig. Notre Dame is incredibly inexperienced across the offensive line and although Craig doesn’t bring a slew of starts he does bring perhaps the highest expectation of any player on Notre Dame’s projected offensive line. That unit is clearly the biggest question mark entering the season and it needs the highly regarded center to be as good as advertised because who knows how the rest of it will look.
John Kennedy - @alwaysirishINC
Jeremiyah Love is this player for me although I was tempted to go with a wide receiver. Love is about to have a breakout season. With a suspect offensive line, a back that can run and catch is much more likely to be able to do damage on a regular, consistent basis. Notre Dame needs a player that is a true home run threat on every touch, and it feels like Love can be this player. He’s a terrific athlete paired up with an offensive coordinator that knows he has a weapon on hand and will scheme up as many ways possible to get him the ball.
Nathan Erbach - @nathan_erbach
Dynamic playmakers are crucial in today’s college football, and Notre Dame has lacked a truly elite wide receiver since Will Fuller. If they can finally pair an elite QB with a top-tier wide receiver this offense can take off and be one of the best in the country. Jaden Greathouse stands out as the best pass catcher on the Irish roster and enters his sophomore season poised for a breakout.
While I believe Greathouse is the most likely option, this approach is relevant for any of the wideouts on the roster. The program needs a player who can instill fear in opponents and elevate the offense.
Mason Plummer - @MasonPlummer_
Jeremiyah Love is the clear pick for me. He is a do-it-all back that can take the Notre Dame offense to the next level and take stress off an offensive line that is in flux.
It’s no secret that offensive lines take time to get going and mesh, not to mention one that is trotting out guys who have hardly played.
Love is the safety valve and escape route all in one. His ability to hit the home run at any time, mixed with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and not only make defenders miss in space, but he can run over players larger than him as well. We saw that just this spring when he ran over Jaylen Sneed.
When it comes down to it, I could’ve easily picked an offensive lineman but I feel as if Love’s ability to take this offense to the next level in the running and passing game makes him the most important player.
No one else on this Irish offense is a true gamebreaker - Love is.
