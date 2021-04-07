Talking Notre Dame Quarterback Battle, Nick Saban And Explosive Offenses, Lawrence Keys III

We talk a lot about the Notre Dame quarterback battle in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment, but that's not all we talked about

The Notre Dame quarterback position and the Fighting Irish offense dominated the conversation in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Sean Stires and Darin Pritchett. After talking about the quarterback battle we switch focus a bit and talk about recent comments made by Alabama head coach Nick Saban, comments from Notre Dame players about the defense and the Irish Pro Day.

0:25 - In a hypothetical situation, I'm asked who should start between Jack Coan and Drew Pyne if things are neck and neck halfway through fall camp. My answer involved not only those two quarterbacks, but also freshman Tyler Buchner, and where things are with him.

3:00 - We then transition into where things actually stand with the quarterback battle through the first five practices, and I project who I think ultimately wins the job.

4:49 - Darin asks what a successful season would look like for Tyler Buchner in 2021.

6:21 - Sean asks about height for a quarterback, specifically sophomore Drew Pyne, who is just a shade under 6-0. I explain why I don't view height as the hindrance it used to be.

8:35 - Next we talk about recent comments from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, and his recent comments on the need to score at a high rate in today's era. I address Coach Saban's comments, and whether or not Notre Dame is doing what it needs to do in order to get on that level. We finish this topic by talking about how Coach Kelly doesn't need to look forward as much as he needs to look backwards.

13:15 - Along those lines, the conversation goes back to quarterback, and Sean asks if it's about system or if its about dynamic quarterbacks.

15:10 - We transition a bit and talk about wide receivers, specifically the role that rising senior Lawrence Keys III should have this season on the offense.

16:40 - Defense is up next, and we talk about recent comments made by Notre Dame players about the difference between the Mike Elko/Clark Lea defense and the Marcus Freeman defense in regards to it being a "simplified" scheme.

18:55 - We wrap things up with the Notre Dame Pro Day, especially the 40-time of cornerback Nick McCloud, who ran a 4.37. McCloud has had a strong offseason leading up to the draft, which came after a quality season on the field for the Irish.

