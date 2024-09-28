Irish Breakdown

WATCH: Things Get Heated Between Notre Dame and Louisville Following Game

It wasn't as simple as just shaking hands and heading back to the locker room following Notre Dame's win over Louisville

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) and cornerback Christian Gray (29) celebrate Louisville coming up short on a fourth down during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) and cornerback Christian Gray (29) celebrate Louisville coming up short on a fourth down during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame started fast but needed to hold on late to beat Louisville 31-24 and move to 4-1 on the season.

As is usually the case in a hard faught contest like Saturday, emotions were a bit high following the game. So much so in fact that things appeared to get very close to crossing a line and getting a bit ugly after the final whistle.

While Notre Dame players were walking to do the alma mater with the student section and Louisville players were headed to their locker room, words and gestures were exchanged in what could have been an ugly scene in South Bend. Check out the video below.

I can't immediately tell which No. 4 for Notre Dame is doing the old DX signal from WWE, but it would appear that someone recently watched the Vince McMahon series on Netflix.

All joking aside, an edgy game stayed that way all the way back to the tunnel, but luckily it didn't get any uglier than that.

Notre Dame Beats Louisville 31-24: Instant Takeaways from Irish Win

Former Notre Dame Player Celebrates with Old Teammates Following Win vs. Louisville

Notre Dame Football Loses Star Defender to Injury vs. Louisville

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football