WATCH: Things Get Heated Between Notre Dame and Louisville Following Game
Notre Dame started fast but needed to hold on late to beat Louisville 31-24 and move to 4-1 on the season.
As is usually the case in a hard faught contest like Saturday, emotions were a bit high following the game. So much so in fact that things appeared to get very close to crossing a line and getting a bit ugly after the final whistle.
While Notre Dame players were walking to do the alma mater with the student section and Louisville players were headed to their locker room, words and gestures were exchanged in what could have been an ugly scene in South Bend. Check out the video below.
I can't immediately tell which No. 4 for Notre Dame is doing the old DX signal from WWE, but it would appear that someone recently watched the Vince McMahon series on Netflix.
All joking aside, an edgy game stayed that way all the way back to the tunnel, but luckily it didn't get any uglier than that.