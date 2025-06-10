Notre Dame Football Offers Freshman All-American Defender
Marcus Freeman knows defense as well as anyone in college football, and he made a bold statement on Monday when he offered freshman Darieon Prescott (Bolingbrook, Ill.) a scholarship.
Not many freshmen start in high school, let alone on either the offensive or defensive line, and not many do it in Class 8A -- the highest class in Illinois. But Prescott isn't most freshman. Prescott was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American Team last year, and some of the top college programs are taking notice.
The second-ranked player in his class from Illinois and first at his position in the state also has an offer on the table from Vanderbilt and five Big Ten schools -- Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Prescott has already visited Michigan State and Iowa, and the next step for Notre Dame is getting the Illinois native on campus.
Prescott has exceptional size for his age -- six-foot-six and 225 pounds -- and if he continues to grow, could potentially shift inside to defensive tackle as an upperclassman. Regardless of where he plays, we know he can play. Don't be surprised if Prescott receives five or six more offers this summer and has over 20 by the time he's a senior. Don't expect Prescott to commit anytime soon, but Freeman and his staff did the right thing by offering Prescott early.