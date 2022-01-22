New Jersey Offensive Lineman Is A Top Target For Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman

As coaching changes happen, it can be fascinating to see how much strategy can change on the recruiting trail. The return of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has Notre Dame faithful encouraged for what the future holds up front for the Irish.

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has been a priority for the Notre Dame staff since they offered back on February 4th of last year. Since then, Bisontis has blown up on the national recruiting scene, now holding 37 reported offers to date.

Even with the added attention, Bisontis still holds the Irish right near the top of his list.

“Notre Dame is still one of my top schools,” Bisontis stated. “I am continuing to build a relationship with Coach (Marcus) Freeman.”

While making the transition from former Jeff Quinn back to Hiestand, Freeman left no doubts about Notre Dame’s desire to bring Bisontis to South Bend. He never had to question whether he was a priority.

“Coach Freeman sends me texts and graphics every other day,” Bisontis revealed. “I like Coach Freeman. He seems like a cool guy and I did not talk to him a lot on my visit in June but he always had some type of energy!”

Freeman, of course, was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator when Bisontis was on campus in June, which explains the lack of one-on-one conversation during the visit.

The 6-5, 290-pound offensive lineman plays tackle for Don Bosco, but some recruiting services list him as a guard. No matter what position he is projected to, Bisontis is considered one of the nation's best offensive lineman. Bisontis is ranked as a guard and the No. 40 overall player in the country by Rivals, he is ranked as a tackle and the No. 54 overall player in the land by ESPN and he's ranked as an interior lineman and the No. 66 overall player in the country by On3.

Bisontis hasn’t been on campus at Notre Dame since the summer, but the impact of that trip has stayed with him.

“I was on campus last June, from the 4th through the 6th," Bisontis explained. "I spent two days out there touring the facilities and campus. On the 6th I did the camp/workout."

As far as the timeline for decisions, Bisontis has a well organized process that he intends to stick to.

“My timeline will be before my senior season,” Bisontis said. “June 10 will be my deadline as of right now. Some of my top schools are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, LSU, and Miami in no particular order.”

Notre Dame has historically done really well in New Jersey. Names Quenton Nelson (Red Bank Catholic), Theo Riddick (Immaculata) and Brandon Wimbush (St. Peter’s Prep) are recent New Jersey natives to thrive for Notre Dame. Current defensive line standouts Jayson and Justin Ademilola are also natives of the Garden State.

Notre Dame has eight Garden State athletes on the roster when accounting for the 2022 recruiting class: those players include the Ademilola twins (St. Peter’s Prep), starting cornerback Clarence Lewis (Mater Dei), defensive tackle Howard Cross III, running back Audric Estime, tight end Kevin Bauman and incoming quarterback Steve Angeli and defensive back Jayden Bellamy of Bergen Catholic. With so much talent, it’s no surprise that Notre Dame has made the state a priority once again in 2023.

Notre Dame is working hard to make Bisontis the next notable recruit in the pipeline.

