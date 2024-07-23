Notre Dame Football to Host 2026 Ohio Product This Week
Notre Dame football is still working to put the final touches on its 2025 recruiting class but trying to get ahead for the 2026 class as well.
One of the biggest recruiting days of the off-season is fast approaching as Thursday will see Notre Dame's annual "Grill and Chill" event and one of the top 2026 prospects in the talent-loaded state of Ohio will be there.
Cincere Johnson, a four-star linebacker (247Sports) from Glenville High School in Cleveland will be in attendance on Thursday.
Johnson checks in at 6-3, 225-pounds and currently lists 17 different scholarship offers. Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are the biggest of those but a variety of other Big Ten and MAC teams have also offered.
Johnson has made multiple visits to Ohio State but has not received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes.
Johnson put up some big numbers as a high school sophomore, making 121 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles in 2023.
Notre Dame currently has two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class - quarterback Noah Grubbs and wide receiver Dylan Faison, both of Florida.
