Notre Dame Football Falls Short on Wide Receiver Recruiting Again
Notre Dame has gotten a ton of things right in the 2025 recruiting cycle, including landing four-star safety JaDon Blair of North Carolina late last week. One thing Notre Dame hasn't gotten quite right yet in 2025 recruiting though has been the wide receiver position. That continued over the long holiday weekend when a wide receiver target officially announced his decision to go elsewhere.
Jayvan Boggs - The Former Ohio State Football Commitment
Jayvan Boggs is pegged as a four-star wide receiver from Cocoa, Florida who originally committed to Ohio State back in of October of 2023. With the way Ohio State has recruited and developed wide receivers both historically and in recent years, it felt like a safe pick that he'd stay there.
Boggs had other ideas however and continued to land scholarship offers from other potential suitors. January saw Missouri, Texas A&M, and Miami (FL) all offer him while he was still committed while in February both Notre Dame and Georgia both offered.
On March 26 of this year Boggs decommitted from Ohio State, leading many Notre Dame fans who follow the recruiting game to think he had a great chance to end up in blue and gold. As helpful as that would be to Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class, Boggs had other plans.
Jayvan Boggs - Ultimately Chooses SEC Football Program
Despite the hope that Boggs would end up at Notre Dame, he never made an official visit to South Bend and as much as rumors tend to spread, following the visits is usually the best way to figure out where a player is leaning.
Boggs visited several schools in late-May and June including UCF, Georgia, and USC. It was his last visit that seemed to make the biggest impression however as Boggs visited Missouri on June 21 before making his commitment to Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers staff public knowledge on July 4.
Notre Dame's Current 2025 Wide Receiver Class
Notre Dame's current 2025 wide receiver recruiting class has names you'll recognize if you're an NFL fan of a certain age, but hardly marquee wide receiver recruits.
Elijah Burress, son of NFL great Plaxico Burress, committed to Notre Dame in early-February. He's currently significantly shorter than his father, standing at 6-1, 170-pounds and is rated as the nation's 50th best receiver in the 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. His offer sheet consists of teams like Buffalo, Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, and Liberty. This isn't meant as a knock on the young man but Notre Dame sticks out like a sore thumb compared to the others.
Jerome Bettis, Jr. of Woodward Academy in Atlanta checks in at 6-2, 190-pounds and committed to Notre Dame very close to when Burress did. Bettis ranks a bit lower on the 247Sports composite (131st wide receiver) but does have a bit more notable list of offers as Arkansas, Cal, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M all extended offers.
What Does Notre Dame Football Do For 2025 Wide Receiver Class?
Its plenty clear that Notre Dame absolutely needs to add another commitment to its 2025 wide receiver class and it wouldn't harm anything if they could add two. Who might those players be? Here are the two-best remaining hopes to eventually wear the blue and gold at Notre Dame:
Derek Meadows of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas is the big fish in terms of potential receivers that Notre Dame actually has a chance at.
At 6-5, 200-pounds he has a college ready body despite the fact he's only entering his senior year of high school. Meadows took an official visit to Notre Dame in mid-June and the Irish appear to be in good shape, but will have to fight off powerhouses Alabama, Georgia, and LSU to pull this off.
Can Notre Dame Land Tanook Hines?
Tanook Hines of Houston is another name for Notre Dame fans to keep an eye on. He doesn't bring the same size as Meadows, but brings a speed element that simply can't be taught. Hines is also a Texas high school track star where he ran season-best times of a 10.45 100-meter dash and a 20.71 200-meter dash.
For reference, 9.88 seconds was fast enough to make the United States men's track and field team for the Olympics this summer so he can clearly move. Notre Dame appears to be in the best shape of any potential 2025 wide receiver here.