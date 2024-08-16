Who Will Be Notre Dame's QB in 2025 if Not Deuce Knight
It wasn’t always a certainty that five-star Mississippi high school quarterback, Deuce Knight, would commit to Notre Dame. Although the Irish were considered favorites for the talented lefty, it was far from a foregone conclusion. In fact, there was a period of time when many Notre Dame fans believed that Bear Bachmeier, now committed to Stanford, might be the quarterback for the Irish in 2025.
Knight eventually committed to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame staff on September 18, 2023. Now, nearly a year later, both the staff and fans are left wondering whether he will remain committed to that initial pledge.
So, what happens if he decides to leave the class?
Examining Notre Dame’s Eight Other Offered Quarterbacks for 2025
Outside of Knight, Notre Dame has offered eight quarterbacks in this recruiting cycle, all of whom are currently committed to other programs. Let’s take a closer look at each:
- Bryce Underwood (LSU) – Not happening.
- Julian Lewis (currently USC) – Doubtful.
- George MacIntyre (Tennessee) – Unlikely.
- Ryan Montgomery (Georgia) – No chance.
- KJ Lacey (Texas) – Wouldn't bet on it.
- Antwann Hill (Memphis) – Intriguing athlete, but unlikely.
That leaves two prospects: Stanford commit Bear Bachmeier and Clemson commit Blake Hebert. These are likely the players Notre Dame had the best chance with, aside from Knight. At this point, I’m not sure Notre Dame re-engages with either.
My prediction is that the coaching staff will need to expand their search, and I’m sure those discussions have already begun.
Two Offers Notre Dame Should Consider
There are two quarterbacks in the 2025 class that Notre Dame should consider if Knight decides to flip, and interestingly, both are committed to former Pac-12 programs.
The first is Dash Beierly, a three-star Washington commit.
Beierly pledged to the Huskies in January, choosing them over offers from Miami, Duke, Minnesota, Pitt, and Utah, among others. He’s set to play his senior season at Mater Dei High School in Southern California, after transferring from Chaparral High School earlier this offseason. That checks off the high school competition and Notre Dame fit boxes. I've watched his hudl film a few times recently, and he is impressive. The ball jumps out of his hand and he is a big-time threat as a runner. Listed at 6'1 and 215 pounds, he has plenty of size to hold up at the college level as well.
Overall, this is a confident quarterback recruit with some legitimate upside. He is a four-star+ product in my book.
An additional point to consider: Washington has two quarterbacks committed in the 2025 class, which could open the door for other programs to make a move.
The second quarterback Notre Dame should consider is Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, a recent Cal commit from James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
If you’re a fan of big, left-handed quarterbacks with a cannon for an arm, then you likely love Deuce Knight—but you’ll also enjoy watching Sagapolutele. Simply put, he is one of the more physically gifted passers in the 2025 class.
Notre Dame has a history of success pulling recruits out of Hawaii but has yet to shop down the quarterback aisle in that state. Can Sagapolutele be the first?
He committed to Cal last month, choosing them over offers from Colorado, Washington, Boise State, Oregon State, and others, following a standout performance at the Elite 11 finals earlier this summer.
If Notre Dame is seeking a natural replacement for Knight, Sagapolutele might be the closest match.
