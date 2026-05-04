Notre Dame football has gone from warm to hot, to blazing hot on the recruiting trail as two more players let their commitments be known on Monday - these two of the pass catching variety.

Wide receiver Jackson Coleman of Littleton (Valor Christian), Colorado first announced his decision Monday morning, choosing Notre Dame over offers from more than 20 other programs.



Coleman has remarkable speed, which may be his best asset to get on the field early.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Jackson Coleman has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 205 WR from Castle Pines, CO chose the Fighting Irish over Oregon, Cal, Northwestern, and Stanford



“Home found. Dream loading…#GoIrish☘️”https://t.co/1ApjpzmRei pic.twitter.com/RB8U7IA186 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2026

Coleman may be rated as a three-star talent, but his list of scholarship offers tell of a more impressive prospect. Miami, Michigan, and Oregon were some of the biggest programs he chose Notre Dame over.

Notre Dame wasn't done for the day though, as it landed a commitment from tight end Titus Hawk of Oklahoma not long after.



Hawk stands a towering 6-7, weighs 210 pounds, and puts an end to Notre Dame's struggles to date to land a tight end commitment in the 2027 class.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Titus Hawk has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 215 TE from Choctaw, OK chose the Fighting Irish over Florida, Oklahoma, and Alabama



“Fight Irish Fight”⁰⁰https://t.co/JZi0TaorG2 pic.twitter.com/MUyGN8kdZi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2026

247Sports ranks Hawk as the 13th-best tight end in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and chose Notre Dame over Florida, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

Notre Dame had recently swung and missed for other prized tight ends, but this gives Marcus Freeman and the Irish an athletic and tall body at the position.

Notre Dame's Rise in Team Recruiting Rankings

Notre Dame's recruiting heater has seen six players commit since April 22, bringing the total number of members of the class to 14. By nearly doubling the size of its class in a few short weeks, Notre Dame has suddenly seen its team ranking soar.

The Fighting Irish now rank fifth overall in the 2027 recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports composite. The Irish trail just Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and UCLA in those.



Last season Notre Dame finished with the fourth-ranked recruiting class after coming in ranked 13th and 10th the two previous years.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

Like 99 percent of the world, my first thought is to just look at the star ratings of these two players, see they're both three-stars, and not get overly excited.



That's a rather shallow way of looking at things, though.

I'm not here to say both are going to be steals and going to be major reasons why Notre Dame is making a deep run in the College Football Playoff again four years from now, but they're pieces to the puzzle that address need.

Coleman's elite speed is something few possess, while the body size and athleticism of Hawk show why several top programs were interested in him.



I won't go as far to say that anything you get out of these two is a bonus, but there was a time not that long ago that positional depth wasn't nearly as great for Notre Dame, and that a lot more pressure was on to have "three-stars with room to grow" hit than it is when you're stacking top 10 classes regularly.