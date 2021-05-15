Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Irish Breakdown hosted its weekly live Mailbag, which we call the Friday Free-For-All. It's a show that is built around our listeners, they ask the questions and we provide the answers. The topics for this week's show were extremely broad!

Here is a sample of some of the topics that are discussed in the podcast:

*** How the Notre Dame coaches can use Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree together.

*** We look at the over/under on the number of career starts Ian Book will make in the NFL.

*** Were Book's struggles to anticipate and throw with timing an issue with him, or is it about the coaching of Tommy Rees and Brian Kelly?

*** Who will be the No. 2 center in 2021 now that Dillan Gibbons has transferred?

*** The possibility of incoming freshman Deion Colzie helping early in his career, and how his recent fast track times stack up to other current Irish players.

*** Who would win a game between a team consisting of the Notre Dame 2005 offense and 2012 defense on one side, and the Irish 2015 offense and 2020 defense on the other.

*** Do recruiting services put more weight on how a player will be as a freshman or his developmental potential?

*** The projection for 2022 Irish commit Nolan Ziegler.

*** A Florida State fan joined the show and asked about the week one matchup between the Irish and Seminoles.

*** We are asked who our favorite Notre Dame players were when we first became Irish fan.

*** We make early predictions for the Notre Dame scoring offense and scoring defense in 2021.

*** There was also a lot of 2022 wide receiver recruiting discussion.

