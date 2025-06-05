Godson of Notre Dame Legend Set for Campus Visit
As Notre Dame works hard to close the 2026 recruiting class in a big way over the next six months, it's also already getting set for the 2027 cycle. Offers galore have already gone out for rising high school juniors, but one in particular, with significant family ties to Notre Dame, is among those.
Brayden Parks of St. Ignatius in Chicago plays defensive tackle and is a member of the 2027 recruiting cycle. At 6-3, 305-pounds, Notre Dame is one of several powerhouses to have offers in for his talents - a list that includes the likes of Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Texas, USC, and several others. He also has great speed for a defensive lineman as he's been clocked at 4.8 in the 40-yard dash.
Parks is also connected to Notre Dame in a variety of ways. He is the godson of former Notre Dame great Chris Zorich, who was a tentpole defender on the 1988 national championship team. Former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. is his second cousin.
Ultimately, it's going to be more than having bloodlines to win his talents. Notre Dame has done a good job of recruiting Chicagoland in recent years, but misses, including the likes of five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott to Miami, serve as reminders of the work that still needs to be done.
According to Kyle Kelly of Blue-Gold Illustrated, Parks is set to visit Notre Dame on Friday. Although a commitment is anything but imminent, Marcus Freeman and company need to put on a great show as the Fighting Irish try to set a base for the 2027 recruiting cycle.