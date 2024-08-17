Future Notre Dame Quarterback Shines in Friday Night Victory
Future Notre Dame quarterback Noah Grubbs, a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class for the Fighting Irish, started his junior season off with a bang Friday night.
It was only an exhibition game for Grubbs and his Lake Mary (Florida) teammates, but in a 40-18 victory over Oviedo (Florida) on Friday night, Grubbs threw for three touchdown passes.
Check out perhaps the most impressive throw of the evening by Grubbs below.
Noah Grubbs the Prospect
What is Notre Dame getting in Noah Grubbs?
From 247Sports: Budding signal caller with a loose arm and a projectable frame. Has a chance to exit high school as a four-year starter after earning a starting role as a freshman in one of Florida’s largest classifications. Cleaner mechanics allow him to get the ball to all different levels of the field. More of a touch thrower at this stage, but can ramp things up when needed and challenge tight coverage windows. Has proven to be a rather fluid mover in the pocket with some of his best shots coming off play action. Put up big numbers as a sophomore against inferior competition, but turnovers and mistakes were more frequent when opponents cranked up the pressure. Should be viewed as an athletic pocket passer with developmental upside that has what it takes to win at the Power Four level if he can keep progressing as a decision-maker.
