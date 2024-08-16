Notre Dame Star Benjamin Morrison Predicts This Freshman Will Surpass Him
Notre Dame's standout cornerback, Benjamin Morrison, is likely to make his exit after this season, with many projecting him as a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
If he achieves that, Morrison will become the first Notre Dame cornerback to be selected in the first round in 30 years.
However, in his own estimation, Notre Dame won’t have to wait long for another top-tier cornerback. Morrison believes that freshman Leonard Moore is poised to surpass even his own remarkable achievements.
Moore has certainly impressed in Notre Dame's fall camp as it looks like he'll be the starting cornerback opposite Morrison when the Irish open at Texas A&M on August 31.
Two weeks ago, Mason Plummer of our staff discussed how in line Moore's early path at Notre Dame has been compared to Morrison's.
The competition for snaps is expected to be a tough one for Moore, however, many Notre Dame fans will remember Benjamin Morrison's breakout just two years ago. So far that path is strikingly similar to Moore's. Both Morrison and Moore came into Notre Dame during the summer, opting out of enrolling early, and both were not expected to make a huge impact before the season started up.
Morrison's impact at Notre Dame was immediate and undeniable, stepping onto the field as a freshman in 2021 and leading the team with six interceptions.
If Leonard Moore can replicate even a fraction of what Morrison achieved in his first year, Notre Dame's secondary could easily rank among the best in the nation.
The future looks bright for the Irish, with a new generation of talent ready to follow in Morrison's footsteps, headed by Moore.
