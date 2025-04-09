Notre Dame Football Turns to North Carolina for Another Recruiting Target
Each year you see Notre Dame football tend to target a different state a little bit more than in other years. Recent history has seen Notre Dame being a bit busier in the state of North Carolina, but the 2026 recruiting cycle is seeing Marcus Freeman and his staff take that to a different level.
Notre Dame already has a commitment in the 2026 class from the Tar Heel State, as edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade announced that last week and another could be coming Thursday in the form of big-time defensive end Rodney Dunham.
Safety Nick Reddish has narrowed his list as well with Notre Dame still having a top spot, but Notre Dame still isn't done in North Carolina.
Notre Dame Football Offers Wide Receiver Gordon Sellars
Wednesday saw four-star 2026 wide receiver Gordon Sellars announce he has received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame. The 6-2, 180-pound prospect ranks as a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and as one of the nation's top 35 receivers according the the composite rankings.
Sellars hauled in 50 receptions for 975-yards and 10 touchdowns as a high school junior at Providence Day School in Charlotte. His offer list, which now consists of 28 known teams, includes the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and plenty of other strong programs.
Sellars previously announced that he was down to six schools and would be announcing his college decision on April 18. Can Notre Dame close the gap quickly enough to get in the mix in nine days, or at least delay his announcement?