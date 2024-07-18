Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Today Finally the Day for Another 2025 Wide Receiver?
Is today finally the day Notre Dame football will get some relief when it comes to wide receiver recruiting in the 2025 class?
Dylan Robinson, a four-star athlete from La Verne (Bonita), Cal. is set to announce his college choice at 5 p.m. ET Thursday evening. Notre Dame has a seat at the final table, as does UCLA and Washington.
Robinson has listed 18 scholarship offers in full, largely from West Coast and Big Ten programs. Utah, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, and TCU are among the 18 teams overall to extend an offer.
Dylan Robinson Recruiting Scouting Report
Dylan Robinson checks in at 6-3, 190-pounds and could play on either side of the ball in college. As a high school junior he caught 22 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns. On defense he was just as impressive, intercepting four passes and making 69 tackles.
Notre Dame is recruiting Robinson to play wide receiver which is understandable considering where the Irish strengths and weaknesses are in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Robinson would be best served to pursue playing defense in college.
He’s being recruited as a safety, corner and receiver but we think his upside is probably highest at safety. For his size, he has very good cover skills and ball awareness and will get downhill in a hurry to make a tackle. He has excellent ball skills and body control as well and is easily among the top prospects in the state.
Dylan Robinson Commitment Prediction
It just doesn't seem like there is much smoke to Notre Dame here and it doesn't feel like there has been for a little bit now.
Everything with Notre Dame receiving recruiting has seemingly been geared towards getting Derek Meadows to ultimately wear blue and gold. As for Robinson?
My guess is he and his closest friends will be howling and getting ready to sip on a Starbucks cold brew Thursday afternoon.
Nick's Pick: Washington