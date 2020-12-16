Notre Dame Holds Steady At No. 2 In College Football Playoff Ranking

Notre Dame held steady at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking

Notre Dame remained at No. 2 in the third installment of the College Football Playoff ranking.

The top five remained the same, but there was a shake up in the Top 10 this week after previous No. 6 Florida dropped a 37-34 game to LSU.

While the Gators dropped just one spot to No. 7, it is clear they are out of the playoff hunt.

Notre Dame has wins over No. 3 Clemson (47-40) and No. 15 North Carolina (31-17). The Tar Heels jumped up three spot after dismantling Miami (62-26), who fell eight spots this week.

25. Colorado Buffaloes - 4-1

24. San Jose State Spartans - 6-0

23. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes - 6-1

22. NC State Wolfpack - 8-3

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 7-3

20. Texas Longhorns - 6-3

19. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns - 9-1

18. Miami Hurricanes - 8-2

17. BYU Cougars - 10-1

16. Iowa Hawkeyes - 6-2

15. North Carolina Tar Heels - 8-3

14. Northwestern Wildcats - 6-1

13. USC Trojans Trojans - 5-0

12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 11-0

11. Indiana Hoosiers - 6-1

10. Oklahoma Sooners - 7-2

9. Cincinnati Bearcats - 8-0

8. Georgia Bulldogs - 7-2

7. Florida Gators - 8-2

6. Iowa State Cyclones - 8-2

5. Texas A&M Aggies - 7-1

4. Ohio State Buckeyes - 5-0

3. Clemson Tigers - 9-1

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 10-0

1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 10-0

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter