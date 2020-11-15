Notre Dame Stays At No. 2 In The Latest Polls

Notre Dame remained at No. 2 in the polls after its 45-31 victory over Boston College

Notre Dame remained at No. 2 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls after its 45-31 road victory over Boston College.

The Irish received one first-place vote in the AP Poll, but one of the No. 1 votes it received after week 10 has since gone to Alabama. Despite losing a first-place vote, Notre Dame's lead over No. 3 Ohio State grew slightly in both polls.

Assuming the Irish stay at No. 2 coming out of next weekend's bye, the Irish will be ranked in the top two for three consecutive releases, the most during the Brian Kelly tenure.

Clemson remained at No. 4 this week after its bye following its loss to Notre Dame.

North Carolina, Notre Dame's next opponent, just up to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and is at No. 26 in the AP Poll.

The first College Football Playoff ranking will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 24, which means the Irish will be undefeated and second in both polls (which are not factored in) when the first rankings come out. If the Irish are No. 2 in the CFP ranking it would mark their highest earned ranking in the CFP rankings era, which began in 2014.

Notre Dame has ranked as high as three on two different occasions (2017, 2018) but has never been first or second.

