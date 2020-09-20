SI.com
Notre Dame Remains Steady In Latest Top 25 Polls

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame remained at No. 7 in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls after a 52-0 trouncing of South Florida to improve the Irish to 2-0.

The Irish dominated from the outset, but only one team ranked ahead of them played on Saturday, so we didn't see much movement above Notre Dame. No. 1 Clemson improved to 2-0 with a 49-0 win over The Citadel, and Georgia leaped LSU in the Coaches Poll, moving up to No. 4 despite the SEC not starting until next weekend.

Ohio State jumped into the No. 10 spot in the Coaches Poll, who added teams from that league after the Big Ten announced it would now in fact play in 2020. The AP Poll has yet to add Big Ten teams, which makes sense since we are still a month away from that league starting.

Future Irish opponent North Carolina dropped a spot to No. 12 thanks to the insertion of Ohio State into the poll. The Tar Heels remained at No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Penn State (No. 13), Wisconsin (No. 17), Michigan (No. 19) and Minnesota (No. 22) were the other Big Ten teams added to the Coaches Poll rankings.

Notre Dame's Oct. 17 opponent - Louisville - dropped out of the Coaches Poll after getting whipped at home by Miami (47-34). The Cardinals fell to No. 24 in the AP Poll.

Pittsburgh jumped to No. 21 in the rankings after a win over Syracuse. Just two Irish opponents remained ranked in the Coaches Poll, but four future Irish opponents remain in the AP Top 25.

