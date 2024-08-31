After a Long Wait, Notre Dame Football Is Finally Back
After months of speculation and what-ifs, real football answers are coming
Friday morning marked the last official Always Irish morning call-in show before the 2024 season officially begins.
After months upon months of speculation and theorizing about how this season will open, answers are coming.
With their last chance to call in and say their peace before the season officially gets kicked off, Irish fan callers expressed confidence in their team and 3rd year head man Marcus Freeman. Will he be the next Irish coach to hit in his infamous third year in South Bend?
Reasons for Notre Dame confidence starts with the Irish defense
Almost without fail, each caller to the program cited the Irish defense as a primary reason to feel good about the Texas A&M game. The roster is deep, and Al Golden should have his best unit yet in his third year manning the defense. Expectations are hig, and so is the talent level.
While with a lot less proven certainty, fans are also hopeful that the Notre Dame offense can also contribute to the winning cause Saturday night.
Nobody is expecting a masterpiece, but all the Irish have to do is score just enough to get by this week when anchored by what should be such a stout defense. Will this all come to fruition or is it just blind hope from Notre Dame fans desperate to notch a big win to open the season?
