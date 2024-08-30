Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Ticket Prices Skyrocketing
Are you hoping to get last minute tickets to Notre Dame's game at Texas A&M on Saturday night?
You better be willing to pay if you are.
Notre Dame makes just its second trip ever to Kyle Field to take on the Aggies in a Week 1 matchup between a pair of top-20 teams. As you'd probably expect, the cost to get in is through the roof (even though Kyle Field doesn't have a roof).
According to Vivid Seats, the average cost per ticket for the Saturday night showdown in College Station is $513.
The marquee matchup has fans traveling an average of 480 miles to see the game.
Although there are other big games this weekend, the average price for Notre Dame-Texas A&M blows the others out of the water. Here is what Vivid Seats lists as the top-five most expensive tickets for this coming weekend:
Hottest NCAA Football Tickets this Week – Average Ticket Price
According to Vivid Seats
5, Aflac Kickoff Game (Clemson Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs) 8/31/24 - $271
4. Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators 8/31/24 - $286
3. Penn State Nittany Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers 8/31/24 - $312
2. Vegas Kickoff Classic (USC Trojans vs LSU Tigers) 9/1/24 - $321
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies 8/31/24 - $513
Here's to hoping those Notre Dame fans that are clearly traveling from all over the country to invade College Station get their moneys worth and see a victory.
