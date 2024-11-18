Notre Dame Football to End 2024 Season with Iconic "Rockne Road Trip"
Notre Dame's fitting end to the 2024 football schedule
After a very frustrating early season setback, Notre Dame has battled back and positioned itself for a prime College Football Playoff (CFP) spot. The only thing preventing the Irish from making the CFP field and likely hosting a round one game are big games with two of Notre Dame's most historical rivals.
Army and USC.
First up, a battle with an undefeated Army team in New York Stadium. This feels like the type of game Rockne himself would love to build up and be a part of. Most of America will be tuning into the game with hopes undefeated Army can ruin Notre Dame's CFP dreams.
Can the Irish hold the line and claim their ninth victory in a row?
May the Four Horseman ride again!
To live and die in LA
As the poet known as Tupac Shakur once said "To live and die in LA, it's the place to be, you've got to be there to know it, and everybody wants to see". Should Notre Dame win their battle of the Bronx, they'll head cross-country to face USC in Los Angeles to close out the year and lock in a playoff berth.
USC is an odd team to figure out in 2024. The Trojans have five losses, which is objectively horrific, but each loss has been by one score and USC had been in the lead in each of the games in the fourth quarter as well. Adding to the intrigue, USC's late quarterback switch from Miller Moss to Jayden Maiava.
I think it's a nod to Rockne that the Irish will conclude their playoff chase against the two teams, more than any other than have helped shape Notre Dame into the national brand that it's become.
The only thing left to do?
Win both games in Rock's honor.