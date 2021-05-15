Notre Dame Rookies Get NFL Jersey Number Assignments

Notre Dame's rookie class has received their initial jersey assignments from their NFL teams

Notre Dame had nine players drafted in the recent 2021 NFL Draft, and five more former Irish players were signed to undrafted free agent contracts. All of the draft picks and two of the undrafted players now have their initial jersey assignments from their NFL teams.

#74 Liam Eichenberg, Miami Dolphins (2nd Round)

#62 Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers (2nd Round)

#28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns (2nd Round)

#82 Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers (3rd Round)

#70 Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3rd Round)

#16 Ian Book, New Orleans Saints (4th Round)

#59 Daelin Hayes, Baltimore Ravens (5th Round)

#92 Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Atlanta Falcons (5th Round)

#81 Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams (7th Round)

#38 Nick McCloud, Buffalo Bills (Undrafted)

#40 Shaun Crawford, Las Vegas Raiders (Undrafted)

Javon McKinley, Brock Wright and Tommy Kraemer were all signed by the Detroit Lions but have yet to receive jersey number assignments.

Eichenberg is the only former Irish player to keep his college number.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter