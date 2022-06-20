Notre Dame 2022 Football Roster

Notre Dame has released its roster for the 2022 season

Notre Dame has released its roster for the 2022 season to include the incoming freshman class and the new Irish transfers.

NOTRE DAME COACHING STAFF

Head Coach - Marcus Freeman, 1st season (2nd with the program)

Offensive Coordinator - Tommy Rees (Quarterbacks), 6th season

Offensive Line - Harry Hiestand, 1st season

Wide Receivers - Chansi Stuckey, 1st season

Running Backs - Deland McCullough, 1st season

Tight Ends - Gerad Parker, 1st season





Defensive Coordinator - Al Golden (Linebackers), 1st season

Defensive Line - Al Washington, 1st season

Cornerbacks - Mike Mickens, 3rd season

Safeties - Chris O'Leary, 2nd season

Special Teams - Brian Mason, 1st season

Strength & Conditioning - Matt Balis

Graduate Assistants - Chris Watt (Offense), Johnny Aylward (Offense), James Laurinaitis (Defense), Michael Moon (Defense)

Direct of Recruiting - Chad Bowden

Associate Athletics Director - Football - Ron Powlus

Director of Operations - Olivia Mitchell

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter