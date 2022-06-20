Notre Dame 2022 Football Roster
Notre Dame has released its roster for the 2022 season to include the incoming freshman class and the new Irish transfers.
NOTRE DAME COACHING STAFF
Head Coach - Marcus Freeman, 1st season (2nd with the program)
Offensive Coordinator - Tommy Rees (Quarterbacks), 6th season
Offensive Line - Harry Hiestand, 1st season
Wide Receivers - Chansi Stuckey, 1st season
Running Backs - Deland McCullough, 1st season
Tight Ends - Gerad Parker, 1st season
Defensive Coordinator - Al Golden (Linebackers), 1st season
Defensive Line - Al Washington, 1st season
Cornerbacks - Mike Mickens, 3rd season
Safeties - Chris O'Leary, 2nd season
Special Teams - Brian Mason, 1st season
Strength & Conditioning - Matt Balis
Graduate Assistants - Chris Watt (Offense), Johnny Aylward (Offense), James Laurinaitis (Defense), Michael Moon (Defense)
Direct of Recruiting - Chad Bowden
Associate Athletics Director - Football - Ron Powlus
Director of Operations - Olivia Mitchell
