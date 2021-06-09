Former Notre Dame and NFL OL Ryan Harris Breaks Down Freshman Blake Fisher

The last true freshman left tackle to start at Notre Dame breaks down the next true freshman to earn that honor

The last time Notre Dame had a true freshman start at left tackle was 2003 when former Irish star Ryan Harris earned that honor. Harris went on to be a 10-year NFL player, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

Notre Dame is expected to have another true freshman starting at left tackle in 2021, and that would be Blake Fisher.

Harris joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to dive into Fisher's game. Harris talks about what he's seen from Fisher in practice, why he thinks he has such a bright future and the traits that should allow him to thrive immediately in a Notre Dame uniform.

Following analysis of Fisher, Harris talks about the unique challenge of being a true freshman starter at a place like Notre Dame. There is a lot of great insights from Harris regarding Fisher and also offensive line play in general.

