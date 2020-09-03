A Pair Of Freshman D-Linemen Are Making An Early Push For Notre Dame

Notre Dame has really upped its defensive line recruiting in recent seasons, and it's a big reason why the Irish front four has fueled a defensive resurgence in South Bend the last three seasons.

It wasn't that long ago that a talented freshman defensive lineman would have to play right away, but as we head into the 2020 season the depth chart is such that you have to be really good to get action playing for Mike Elston. There are two first-year players, however, that are doing just that.

Freshman defensive tackle Rylie Mills and freshman end Jordan Botelho were the two highest ranked members of what was a talented four-man defensive line haul in the 2020 class. Despite having talented players returning at their position, head coach Brian Kelly said both are pushing for immediate action.

The ideal scenario heading into the season would be to redshirt a player like Mills, but as I argued in mid-August, the Illinois native might be too good to keep on the sidelines.

"I think the guy that probably stands out is Rylie Mills," Kelly said when asked about his freshmen big men. "He's ready to play this year. Really good pass rusher at his size ... he's got some unique traits to him. He can make an impact, he's a really good football player."

Botelho has also made his presence felt in fall camp.

"Very twitchy, closes really well, has got a good IQ for the game," Kelly said of the Hawai'i native. "Those two guys have really stood out and can play some football for us this year.

"Rylie and certainly Jordan have done a really nice job for us."

The other two signees in the class were Aidan Keanaaina and Alexander Ehrensberger. Kelly praised the work they have done as well, but they aren't quite as far along as their freshman teammates.

"I think Aidan and Alex are more in the developmental stages," Kelly explained. "They're coming on, they're doing some really good things, but they also have some guys in front of them in particular. Where Rylie and Jordan at the three [technique] and Vyper give themselves a better chance of getting on the field than Aidan and Alex.

